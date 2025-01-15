President John Mahama has made key national security appointments, according to a communique from the presidency

Former Chief of Staff Prosper Douglas Bani and COP Nathan Kofi Boakye have been given key positions

Mahama earlier noted that appointments for the Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior would be made within the week

A statement from the presidency said Bani, also a former Minister for the Interior, has been appointed National Security Advisor to the President.

DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak will serve as the National Security Coordinator, ensuring a cohesive strategy across all security initiatives.

Boakye has been appointed Director of Operations at the Presidency to oversee operational effectiveness in security matters. He is notably also on the Operation Recover All Loot preparatory committee.

Charles Kipo has been named Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau.

The appointments reflect President Mahama's commitment to enhancing national security and ensuring the safety of citizens, the statement said.

These appointments come after an assures offered by Mahama during a trip to the troubled Bawku township.

Mahama also noted that appointments for key positions, such as the Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, would be made within the week.

