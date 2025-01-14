A video of a Ghanaian prophet venting his spleen over a recent comment passed by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has surfaced on social

The pastor's video follows Sarkodie's 'Back to Gari Soakings' comment, which he made after John Mahama's swearing-in

He has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the renowned rapper to apologise to the President or incur his wrath

A Ghanaian prophet, Prophet Mensah, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie to apologise to President John Dramani Mahama over a recent comment he made.

Sarkodie, who many said had been silent and refused to criticise the previous government led by President Akufo-Addo, suddenly found his voice when John Dramani Mahama was elected President.

On Wednesday, January 9, 2025, two days after John Dramani Mahama was sworn into office, the award-winning rapper posted a cryptic message on his official Instagram stories.

"Back to gari soakings like we never left," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

The post attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Many were unhappy with him and tagged the post as a political comment.

However, others also defended Sarkodie, claiming that the post was not politically motivated.

Ghanaian prophet reacts to post

Despite the various justifications, Prophet Mensah strongly believes that Sarkodie's message was directed at President John Dramani Mahama.

He deems the comment disrespectful and has asked the rapper to apologise or face his wrath.

In a video, the prophet was seen boiling a mixture of herbs in a rubber bucket over a fire, declaring that he would use the fire demonstration to cast extreme poverty upon Sarkodie and his family if he failed to apologise to the president.

Netizens divided over Prophet Mensah's comment

Netizens who saw the post about Prophet Mensah's comment were divided in the comments section. While some supported his actions, others were unhappy with him.

@bbeebrey wrote:

"Sarkodie won’t take this man serious but time will tell."

@AzayBc0928 wrote:

"No matter what don’t speak against any spiritual person if you know what’s good for you just watch and pass lol."

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

"Sarkodie should just advise himself and stay very far away from all political issues for now. He stayed quiet for 8 years and as a matter of principle, he should remain quiet. The atmosphere ain’t great for him. He should watch his steps."

@B6ADASS wrote:

"Ei there e reach? man can’t be loyal to his party anymore? we dey troll am no mean say you go do the most! what sort of nonsense is this? you know sark en hits e do more things give we? stop the anachronistic lifestyle you dolts!"

@sefwitrend wrote:

"Sarkodie de3 Hypocrite k3se3 paa."

@DostedGh wrote:

"Some people will think he can’t do foko. To spoil person bi easy pass."

@lambertcato wrote:

"So if Sarkodie comes out to say that post wasn’t politically motivated, what are they gonna do?"

