Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has turned her back towards her star son marrying Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez

The 66-year-old have the feelings that Georgina Rodriguez is only after Cristiano Ronaldo's money

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since when the footballer was playing for Real Madrid

Dolores who is the mother of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly kicked against her star son marrying current partner Georgina Rodriguez despite being in relationship for more than five years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since he was at Spanish giants Real Madrid and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to be very happy with the Spanish model.

Interestingly, Georgina Rodriguez is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's youngest child and the pair are also living together in Manchester following the return of the Portuguese to the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez taking a walk together. Photo by HELDER SANTOS

According to the report on Marca and Remonews, Dolores and other members of Cristiano Ronaldo's family believe Georgina is dating their breadwinner because of financial gain.

They are also said to have kicked against the marriage talks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

The ball in now in Cristiano Ronaldo's court as the Manchester United striker will be the determinant factor of what he wants for himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Manchester United on Wednesday night, September 29, as his goal helped the Red Devils to beat Villarreal in the Champions League encounter.

The Portugal international has been impressive since he returned to Old Trafford and has now netted five goals for Ole Solskjaer's led side.

