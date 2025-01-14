Some members of Ghana's 2009 Black Satellites squad have declined payments on their matured investments from their World Cup triumph in Egypt.

The 21 players were invited by SAS Finance Group, through the Ghana Football Association, to collect their matured investments, initiated 15 years ago.

The initial investment of GHS 10,000.00 had accrued interest of GHS 60,000.00, bringing the total payout to GHS 70,000.00 per player.

While several players have accepted their payments, others have raised concerns about the accounting of the investment and have rejected the payout. Joy Sports reports that these players are seeking further clarification regarding the calculations and the final amount offered.

Among those questioning the settlement are team captain Andre Ayew and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu. Both players, along with others, are requesting a detailed explanation before accepting the payment.

“I went there (SAS office) for explanation. We had a fruitful conversation and I had to inform my entourage to get the necessary advice,” he said on Angel TV.

“I can confirm that Andre Ayew has given the power of attorney to Fiifi Tackie not to go for his money. I can also halt mine then we ask the necessary questions.

“When I went there, I asked them the kind of investment they did for us and I also asked them about the interest rate at the time the investment was being done.”

A total of GHS 210,000.00 was made on behalf of all 21 players called up for the tournament.

The 2009 Black Satellites squad made history as the first African team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup, and the matured investment was intended to honor their achievement. However, the ongoing concerns over transparency have cast a shadow over the disbursement process.

Source: YEN.com.gh