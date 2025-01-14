Arsenal legend and current Genoa manager Patrick Vieira is reportedly targeting Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sulemana, 22, joined Southampton for £22 million two years ago but has struggled to make a significant impact, managing just two goals for the club.

With Southampton languishing near the bottom of the Championship and Sulemana unable to find consistency, a departure seems increasingly likely.

Vieira, looking to strengthen Genoa’s attacking options in Serie A, sees untapped potential in the Ghanaian international.

Despite Sulemana’s underwhelming stint in England, Vieira appears confident that a change of environment could help the winger rediscover his form and flourish in Italy.

Southampton previously blocked Sulemana’s potential move to Ajax last summer, but Genoa’s interest could offer a fresh opportunity for both the player and the club.

A loan deal in January, coupled with a strong performance in Serie A, could help revive Sulemana’s career while boosting his market value. For Southampton, it presents a chance to recoup part of their investment and support their ongoing squad rebuild.

For Genoa, Sulemana represents a solution to their thin attacking lineup, while for Southampton, the deal could provide much-needed financial flexibility.

Whether this move materializes remains uncertain, but it could offer a vital reset for Sulemana and strategic benefits for both clubs involved

Source: YEN.com.gh