Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer, a former member of the Ghana Football Association's executive committee, has criticised the decision to make Otto Addo coach of the Black Stars.

The owner and bankroller of lower-tier side Tema Youth believes Addo is not qualified to lead the Black Stars.

His comment comes following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Former GFA Exco member Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer insists Otto Addo is not the right man for Black Stars job. Photo: David Ramos Twitter/ @ghafaofficial.

Source: Getty Images

Under the former Borussia Dortmund player, Ghana has won only two of 14 matches played since his reappointment in 2024.

"I've always been clear with my opinion on Otto Addo (that he is not the right man)," Palmer said in an interview on Asempa FM," as quoted by My Joy Online.

"If you look at the results that he has been producing, do you think he is doing well?"

"We said Kwasi Appiah should be sacked because he was not good, but he is the one who helped Sudan qualify for the 2025 AFCON and beat us in the process."

Despite Ghana's failure to reach the tournament in Morocco, the federation has yet to decide on the coach's future.

The Black Stars will return to action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Chad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh