Celebrated Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill was eager and overjoyed to meet and interact with First Lady Lordina Mahama at the National Prayers and Thanksgiving celebration

She reached out her hand to shake Mrs Mahama, who then held onto it and hugged it and was later on seen giving Vivian a peck on the cheek

The adorable moment melted the hearts of many social media users who spoke about how sweet the First Lady was

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence exchanged pleasantries with the First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Lordina Mahama, at the National Prayers and Thanksgiving celebration.

First Lady Lordina Mahama exchanges pleasantries with Vivian Jill. Image Credit: @vivian_jill_lawrence and @mrsldmahama

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill meets Lordina Mahama

The Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The purpose of the gathering was to mark a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service to sing, dance, and praise God for a successful election, victory, and presidential inauguration.

In videos circulating on social media, the Thanksgiving Service was over, and President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, were leaving the UPSA auditorium when an excited Vivian Jill stopped them.

Vivian Jill was standing next to fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah as she watched the First Lady and Vivian share a beautiful bond.

Vivian Jill shook the First Lady, who then held her hand and hugged it as they conversed briefly. Towards the end of the video, Mrs Mahama kissed Vivian Jill on the cheek.

Reactions to the moment between Lordina and Vivian

Many people talked about their admiration for how the 41-year-old actress was eager to meet the First Lady and interact with her.

Others also noted that Mrs Mahama was a sweet and lovely person and they highlighted her beautiful qualities in the comment section of the video.

Others also talked about how the video melted their hearts and how they had wished they were in the Ghanaian actress' shoes.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the video of Vivian Jill exchanging pleasantries with Lordina Mahama are below:

Afia said:

"Vivian looks so much like the First Lady like she's her mum.

Maame Nyarko_abronoma said:

"She loves Vivian for real ❤️❤️."

Esther Nyanzu said:

"Vivian was seriously waiting for something special 😂😂😂😂😂."

HAPPY SOUL REGIME said:

"Mahama’s wife is very lovely and down to earth, may God grant all her heart wishes but as for Dumsor president I still see him as opposition candidate 😏."

user90762184026058 said:

"Eii so all actors are ndc members wow, they know what is good."

Hajia💎Yasmin🧚🏼Yasmin🌹said:

"This is beautiful from both sides.Vivian eager to see the First Lady and the First Lady showing her true love after she saw Viavian.God bless them both."

AdwoaYankeyherself said:

"Mama Lordina is the sweetest woman ever which First Lady will do this if you insult me l will give it to you."

Farida Mahama poses with her dad

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama's last child, Farida Mahama, melted many hearts when she shared memorable photos from the presidential inauguration dinner party

On her Instagram page, she posted photos she took with her father, selfies and other pictures showing off the star-studded three-piece suit she wore that night.

Ghanaians commented on Farida's beautiful outfit, talking about how beautiful she looked in it. Others admired her beautiful bond with her father.

Source: YEN.com.gh