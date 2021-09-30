Manchester United beat visiting Villarreal 2-1 on Wednesday night, September 29, in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for the Red Devils as his late-minute goal gave the Red Devils the three points

Rio Ferdinand who is a legend at Manchester United disclosed that Ronaldo told him he did not play well

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he did not play very well for Manchester United in their Champions League game against Villarreal, but the forward added that he knew he would score.

After losing their first game in the Champions League against Young Boys which was a painful defeat, Manchester United bounced back to winning ways on Wednesday night, September 29.

However, the win they got against Villarreal was not an easy one as the Premier League giants had to fight until the death before getting the winner thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Manuel Queimadelos

Source: UGC

Villarreal traveled to Old Trafford with the hopes of them getting a nice result against Manchester United and they tried all their best not to lose the Champions League tie.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who are the scorers?

The visitors netted the first goal at Old Trafford through Paco Alcacer in the 53rd minute before Manchester United defender Alex Telles restored parity in the 60th minute.

Manchester United fans were thinking the match would end in a draw before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in the stoppage time thereby sending Old Trafford fans into wide jubilation.

According to the report on Mirror and Daily Mail, Rio Ferdinand explained that Cristiano Ronaldo told him after the encounter that he did not play well.

Rio Ferdinand's reaction

''Ronaldo text me tonight saying 'I didn't' play well but I knew I'd score,. That's the belief that he has."

Manchester United beat Villarreal in Champions League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Man United were desperate to secure the three points when they hosted the La Liga giants, having lost their opener against minnows Young Boys.

Fresh from their shock 1-0 defeat in the hands of Aston Villa at Old Trafford last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men struggled to break a stubborn Villarreal side who were also wasteful in the first half.

Solskjaer missed the services of a couple of key players especially in the defence department, with skipper Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw missing the clash through injury.

Be that as it may, the visitors were largely the most aggressive in the early exchanges of the meeting, and United had David de Gea to thank for keeping them in the game.

The veteran keeper pulled some outrageous saves in the first half of the tie to keep Villarreal at bay, with the home side struggling to create any meaningful chance.

Source: Yen.com.gh