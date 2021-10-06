Adele has finally decided to grace the globe with her musical magnificence once again after 6 long years

Taking to social media with a teaser that left fans screaming, Adele announced the release date for her new single

Adele fans had to take a minute to check themselves before diving into the comment section to express their uncontainable excitement

It has been six long years without a release from the powerful songstress Adele. Finally, the queen is back and ready to drop a track.

Adele has kept fans waiting 6 years for a release and the day is finally upon us. Image: @adele

Taking to social media with a harassing 20-second preview of her highly anticipated and long-awaited release, Adele made it known that Easy On Me will officially drop on 15 October 2021!

Adele has left fans in with their jaws on the floor as the clip swiftly ended just before she busted a note, a moment peeps have been waiting six years for, reported Vanity Fair.

Adele posted:

The first single is clearly the kind of emotive piano ballad that she does so well, with a melody that instantly sounds like classic Adele, reported BBC.

Fans from all over the globe flocked to the comment section to express their extreme excitement. The time has finally come!

See comments below:

@RK_Mayekisa was finished:

“I'm already crying ”

@trajaza knows it is going to be lit:

“I won’t predict it will be the biggest song of the year cause it’s obvious.”

@ChrisExcel102 is living for this release:

@lilxMaraj lost it:

@unlikeyourfaves told other artists to take a seat for a while, it ain’t worth trying to compete against lol:

