A Ghanaian lady has ended her relationship with her man because her older sister disapproved of her boyfriend despite their plans for marriage

Eyram's sister always had issues when she visited her man and that caused her to initiate the breakup

Netizens who saw the post shared varied opinions on the relationship issue and encouraged the man to take a bold decision

Eyram, a Ghanaian lady, has broken up with her boyfriend because her sister disapproves of her relationship with the man she is with.

Danny narrated that he met Eyram in church, and they started as friends. As their relationship grew, he proposed and asked to meet her family.

Ghanaian lady disapproves of her sister's love relationship, which leads to a breakup.

In a post on Silent Beads, Danny said:

“Right from the moment I proposed love to her, I told her I wanted marriage. I was ready to meet her family and declare my intentions from the beginning.”

However, the two agreed to nurture their relationship a bit more before they met their families and took further steps.

However, Danny met Eyram’s older sister, and according to him, their relationship has not been the same since.

He said Eyram’s sister asked several questions, including his work and whether Danny could take care of her.

“After that meeting, my girlfriend started telling me about issues she faced with her sister.”

Eyram’s sister started acting up, especially on days when she visited Danny. He decided to approach her and tell her all his plans with her.

Danny said even though Eyram’s sister listened to him, he could see that she was bitter.

He said Eyram called him to plead that they break up because she wants her peace of mind and does not want her sister to keep fighting with her.

Netizens advise broken-hearted man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads. Read them below:

Ka Fui said:

“Faced a similar situation. I just prayed to God to give me enough to take care of my family so no one will ever look down on the way she did. Prayer answered, we are both doing fine in our respective corners. Sometimes these kinda situations makes you stronger.”

Cindy Elikem Galley wrote:

“The sister is jealous of her but she doesn't know ,she is simply frustrating her ...if she is not in any happy relationship then I might be right, let Eyram go ,she can't make decisions for herself...I hope she realised early that her sister doesn't want her happiness...The bitter truth is some family members are enemies of progress.”

Aurelia Ewurabena Gyasi said:

“Eyram doesn't have a mind of her own. Even if you fight for her and marry her, her sister will still have a say in your marriage. Let her go.”

Maureen Mackenzy wrote:

“If your girl loves you, she will stand up to her sister and make her back off. The fact that she's giving up already shows that she's not into you that much.”

Obaa Yaa said:

“Is her sister married? Or she likes you. Boss dwag the lady. She's not mature to decide for herself.”

