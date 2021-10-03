Actress and socialite, Efia Odo says singer Sista Afia is fake and irrelevant to her

Sista Afia recently reacted to Efia Odo's comments about celebrities posing with their new iPhone 13, reviving the feud between them

Efia Odo was explaining how their infamous rivalry started when she stated that Sista Afia wants social relevance through her

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has described singer Sista Afia as a fake person whose existence is irrelevant to her.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, October 2, Efia Odo stated that the Jeje singer constantly seeks to start a feud with her to gain social capital and relevance.

The two entertainers got themselves into the trends again after Sista Afia made an unpleasant comment underneath a post by a Ghanaian blogger, highlighting Efia Odo's recent Twitter post, saying celebrities posing with their new iPhone 13 was ''embarrassing''.

Sista Afia is Fake, She's Not Relevant to me - Efia Odo Photo credit: UTV

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo's post

''Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it's quite embarrassing, especially seeing ‘celebrities’ posing with their new iPhone,'' Efia Odo said.

Commenting under the post by the blogger, Sista Afia wrote: ''Mteeww!''

How their feud started

The infamous rivalry and feud between Efia Odo and singer Sista Afia began after the former posted a photo of Sista Afia and rapper Eno Barany on Snapchat, highlighting what she thought was a wardrobe malfunction in their sartorial selection.

According to Efia Odo, they apologised to each other a few months ago, but Sista Afia stated that she still has that in mind. However, Efia Odo disclosed that she's moved on.

Meanwhile, Efi Odo recently shared why she decided to resolve her issues with socialite, Moesha Boduong.

On Monday, May 24, YEN.com.gh reported that they had reunited and made peace after their infamous social media fight in 2018.

In a new video seen by YEN.com.gh, the two actresses were seen hanging out together with singer, Hajia4Reall. Moesha shared the video to her Instagram page and captioned it: “Fine girls from Ghana.”

Odo confirmed she had decided to be on good terms with Boduong writing on Twitter: "If I don’t fix my broken friendships, how can I fix the country."

Source: Yen.com.gh