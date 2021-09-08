Asamoah Gyan: 6 Photos of Footballers’ Second son Raphael who has dreadlocks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photos of Ghana international footballer, Asamoah Gyan’s second son, Raphael Gyan, have been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Raphael has a cool personality and wears dreadlocks like some other kids of celebrities in Ghana.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and second son Raphael. Photo credit: @asamoa_gyan3 @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The photos also show that Gyan’s second son loves to have fun and also loves to dress up, not leaving his sneakers behind.

Not much is known about Raphael but he is projected to be between the ages of 10 and 13.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His big brother, Frederick Gyan, turned 15 years recently, while his younger sister, Ohemaa, turned seven.

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 photos of Asamoah Gyan’s second son for your viewing pleasure.

1. The young Gyan full of swag:

2. Mr. fashionista admiring his sneakers:

3. Fine little Mr. Gyan:

4. Big man relaxing in his flight:

5. Looking good with his dreadlocks:

6. Raphael in the company of his mother, brother, and sister:

Asamoah Gyan's first son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a photo of Asamoah Gyan's first son, Frederick Gyan, who turned 15 years recently.

He has gone to cool off at the beach when he took that photo.

Frederick was also spoilt by his mother on his birthday when she organised a getaway for him.

Source: Yen Newspaper