Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah's pretty wife, Maame Serwaa, loves to change her hairstyle multiple times each month

The fashion lover looked effortlessly chic in a coloured frontal lace hairstyle for her new video shoot

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that Maame Serwaa shot at the beauty parlour

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian hairdresser has caused a stir after giving Lil Win's beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, a bombastic side-eye in a TikTok video.

Unknowingly, the hardworking and supportive wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor and proprietor of Great Minds International School posted the video on her official TikTok page.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunts her new hair on TikTok. Photo credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa looked glamorous after fixing a coloured side-parted hairstyle that reached her backside.

The celebrity mother wore flawless, mild makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows as she posed for the shoot.

The content creator looked sporty in a black, tan top and pants styled with a glittering gold sequin bag.

Lil Win's wife accessorised her look with a gold necklace as she posed from different angles for TikTok.

Hairdresser gives Lil Win's wife bombastic side-eye

Some Ghanaians have commented on Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa's gorgeous new hairstyle on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Esi stated:

"Guys check the girl at the back there just tell me what u saw 🥺🥺."

Asonaba Efya Kesewaah stated:

"nanimu s3 toa 😂😂😂."

user7432394137607 stated:

"So do u work every day u are online posting."

Ama💕 ShaHel❤️ stated:

"The way people think about someone life is soo serious…eeei."

Queen Lizzy stated:

"Beautiful lady."

Rukibae stated:

"I tap into your blessings amen 🙏🙏🙏."

OSAHENE MAAME CHERRY stated:

"God bless you, you are my remodel 💯 I love you."

Ella Spackto stated:

"Babe 🥰🥺."

Obaapa ama stated:

"Wow, you look amazing 🥰🥰🥰."

user581123427021 stated:

"Pretty 🤩 Gold ampa."

Stevvoo100 stated:

"Pretty Ohemaa🥰🥰."

Ria stated:

"Ohemaa papabi 😍😍😍."

Papiisco stated:

"Mrs Nkansah, please let me ask you one question: where did you get this beauty from?"

paulinaatidefe stated:

"Looking nice, dear 💕💕."

vivianboakyeansah1 stated:

"You look stunning in that 👗 dress ❤️🥰😇👌."

Juju Chcg stated:

"You are looking beautiful 🥳🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's wife slays in kente gown

Ghanaian style influencer Maame Serwaa looked exquisite in a perfectly fit kente gown in a viral TikTok video.

The celebrity mother twirled for her followers to see the unique beading designs in the colourful kente gown.

Lil Win's wife wore a beautiful turban and pointed silver high heels to match her designer bag to the private event.

Maame Serwaa looked elegant in flawless makeup as she jammed to the hi-life music.

Watch the video below:

Actor Lil Win constructs roads in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win who constructed roads in his mother's neighbourhood in the Ashanti Region.

The famous and wealthy actor disclosed in the video that he is preparing to give his lovely mother a second house for always supporting him.

Some social media users have applauded Lil Win for always showing appreciation to the people in his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh