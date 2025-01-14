Popular Ghanaian TikToker Diana Asamoah has travelled abroad and shared videos of her trip

The videos show her walking about in the streets with her luggage as she touched down in the foreign land

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some congratulated her while others asked what Opoku's fate would be after her departure

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Diana Asamoah started her new year on a good note as she made her first trip abroad in 2025.

The renowned entertainment star who became famous for her skits with Opoku Bilson, another TikTok user, shared videos of her trip with her fans on the social media site.

She was spotted in one video sitting on a bus and chatting with one person who did not show his/her face. In another video, she stepped out onto the streets with her luggage to take a walk.

It is, however, unclear whether she's relocated abroad or just on a vacation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens worried as Sugar Mummy travels

Netizens who saw the video of the renowned TikToker were impressed. Many congratulated her in the comments section while others were worried.

Source: YEN.com.gh