Meet NBA star Jimmy Butler's kids, Rylee, Brayan, and Kian

Jimmy Butler is a well-known American NBA star who plays small forward for the Miami Heat. He is marked by six All-Star appearances and five All-Defensive Second Team honours throughout his NBA career. Besides his successful career, the American star is a proud father to three kids. So, who are Jimmy Butler's kids?

Jimmy Butler's kids, Rylee, Brayan, and Kian, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Kaitlin Nowak, have motivated him to excel on and off the court. As a devoted father, Jimmy Butler prioritises his children above all else, balancing his demanding basketball career with family time.

Jimmy Butler's profile summary

Full name Jimmy Butler III Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6’7” Height in centimetres 202 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Jimmy Butler Jr. Mother Londa Butler Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak Children 3 Education Marquette University, Tyler Junior College, Tomball High School Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $80 million Instagram @jimmybnutler Facebook @JimmyButlerOfficoal TikTok @jimmybutler

Jimmy Butler's kids

How many children does Jimmy Butler have? The popular NBA player is a proud father to three kids: a daughter named Rylee and two sons named Brayan and Kian. He shares the three children with his ex-girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak.

During his time in the Starting 5 documentary series, Butler fondly spoke about his kids, saying,

My kids, they really set everything in like proportion, the way that I look at things because when I come home, they don't care if I had a triple-double or if I fouled out in the first three minutes of the game, I'm just their dad.

Kaitlin was Jimmy Butler's girlfriend between 2019 and 2023. Below are more details about Jimmy Butler's children with Nowak.

Rylee Butler

Rylee Butler, Jimmy Butler's first child, was born on 23 October 2019 in Miami, Pennsylvania, United States, to his ex-girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak. Rylee was born during a significant period in Jimmy Butler's career, coinciding with his first season with the Miami Heat.

Her arrival prompted Butler to prioritise family over professional commitments, as he missed several games to be present for her birth. Although Butler has maintained a low profile regarding his kids, Rylee has made occasional public appearances. Notably, she appeared in the Netflix documentary Starting 5, which showcases moments from Butler's life as a father.

In a light-hearted TikTok video by ESPN celebrating her fourth birthday, Butler demonstrated his playful side by participating in activities like face painting with her.

Brayan Butler

Brayan Butler is the elder son of NBA star Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak. The celebrity kid has been mainly kept out of the public eye, with limited information about him. Kaitlin Nowak's son appears alongside his sister Rylee in the Netflix documentary Starting 5, where they are shown enjoying time with their father.

Kian Butler

The NBA star's third child, a son named Kian, was born in 2023. He came into the limelight following the confidential court papers. This was when Nowak launched a petition for child support in October 2023.

FAQs

Who is Jimmy Butler? He is an American professional basketball player who plays as a small forward for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA). How old is Jimmy Butler? The American star is 35 years old as of 2025. He was born on 14 September 1989. Who is Jimmy Butler's real biological mother? The popular American athlete's real mother is Londa Butler, a public sitter who solely raised Jimmy after her husband left. When did Jimmy Butler get married? Jimmy is not currently married. However, he has previously dated Kaitlin Nowak. Who is Kaitlin Nowak? She is a Polish-American model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer known primarily for her relationship with NBA player Jimmy Butler. How old is Kaitlin Nowak? The Polish-American model is 34 years old as of 2025. She was born on 13 December 1990 in Nebraska, USA. How many children does Jimmy Butler have? He has three kids: a daughter, Rylee, and two sons, Brayan and Kian. Who is Rylee Butler's godfather? Rylee's godfather is NBA player Kyle Lowry, a close friend of Butler. What is Kaitlin Nowak's net worth? According to Sportskeeda, Kaitlin has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand.

Jimmy Butler's kids, Rylee, Brayan, and Kian, were born between 2019 and 2023. The NBA player shares the three kids with his ex-girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak, a Polish-American model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.

