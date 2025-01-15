The University of Ghana (UG) will continue its Open Random Bed Allocation system for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The university first implemented the initiative for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The school said it aims to ensure transparency and equity in the allocation of accommodation to newly admitted Level 100 students.

In a notice issued by the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs), Professor Gordon A. Awandare, fresh undergraduate students are encouraged to participate in the process by opting into the system after completing their academic registration.

"Fresh students interested in participating in the random bed assignment must opt-in after completing their academic registration. Use this link https://sts.ug.edu.gh/ to access the STS portal and opt-in," the notice stated.

Students seeking accommodation are advised to finalise their academic registration by Friday, January 17, 2025. The deadline to express interest in the random bed allocation system is Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 9am. The allocation exercise itself will be conducted on the same day at 12:00 noon.

