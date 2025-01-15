Dr Likee's team members reportedly took custody of Kumawood actor Ogyam and handed him over to police

Ogyam had previously made allegations against Dr Likee about the passing of the latter's protégé C Confion

Dr Likee's team reportedly also attempted to get content creator Ojhon arrested for making similar allegations

Kumawood actor Dr Likee's team has reportedly filed a report with the police and detained fellow actor Ogyam over some allegations about the late C Confion's passing.

The late C Confion passed away at 28 on December 20, 2024, after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with a severe illness.

The protégé of Dr Likee, known in real life as Bright Owusu, was finally laid to rest on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi.

The late actor's funeral, held at the Buokrom Government School Park, was attended by a host of top Kumawood actors, including Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaku Manu, Oboy Salinko, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Oboy Siki, Nana Yeboah and Ben South.

Before C Confion's burial, the controversial Kumawood actor Ogyam alleged that Dr Likee was responsible for his protégé's untimely passing during an interview with content creator Ojhon.

The actor's allegations against Dr Likee have not gone down well with the latter's team members, who have taken action against the former.

Dr Likee's team arrest Ogyam

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee's team members, including YouTuber Gunshot GH, Raskel and Borbor, were spotted angrily confronting Ogyam at a local provision store.

The team members accused him of making defamatory remarks about Dr Likee and took him into custody before handing him over to the police without disclosing the actual location.

Standing before the police station, the group shared that they had decided to use the legal channels to deal with Ogyam and protect Dr Likee's hard-earned reputation from irresponsible and mischievous individuals.

The group also shared that they attempted to arrest content creator Ojhon for making similar allegations against Dr Likee. However, he went into hiding after he noticed them coming to arrest him at his home.

Dr Likee's team members urged the public to provide them with any information immediately when they spotted Ojhon in town.

Below is the video of Dr Likee's team getting Ogyam arrested:

Ogyam's arrest stirs reactions

The video of Dr Likee's team members getting Ogyam arrested triggered mixed reactions from numerous fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

MAGIKALGH1 commented:

"May God bless you guys for arresting Ogyam."

Wyse_gh said:

"It serves him right. That Ogyam guy is something else. I don't blame him. I will blame the Elizato guy because he has been pampering Ogyam instead of him to correct him when he is fooling."

Yaw Confidence commented:

"Good job team 🔥🔥. Arrest Ojohn too🤣. How can you disgrace Aka like this?"

Mr Obeng said:

"Ogyam no me se mo hu n’asetena mu a, mo nfa no serious bio🤣🤣🤣🤣 .. his own stepdaughter ran to me to tell me how he tried sleeping with her on several occasions. After I got her a job at Moshie Zongo, she begged me to rent for her on top. Ogyam no ye se oye normal? Tweaaa."

Adwoa commented:

"I love the respect they gave to C Confion🥺. They did all this after he was laid to rest🥰🙏🏻."

C Confion's mother speaks after his burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that the late C Confion's mother spoke for the first time after her son's burial.

The late actor's mother shared that she was experiencing a hard time accepting that her son had passed away.

C Confion's mother said she had a dream about her son before he passed on at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

