Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed.

Mark Zuckerberg apologised after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed. Photo: Mark Zuckerberg.

Source: UGC

Via a statement released on his Facebook account on Tuesday, October 5, Zuckerberg admitted the outage was an inconvenience as many people worldwide rely on their services.

He also announced the restoration of the services, whose outage made headline news across the world.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today.

I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he wrote.

Netizens laud outage

Interestingly, many social media users who reacted to the post thought the outage was a good thing.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sammy Ondimu Ngare

“Please next time give us notification before.”

Moloko Moloto:

“Shut them down again boss, just for control. I want to see something.”

Altes Damiscat Grandchamps:

“Less gossiping in social media for a few hours is the greatest gift one can give to humanity.”

Joby George:

“Thanks. Because of this problem I slept well last night. And good morning to you.”

Ritchi Edwards:

“I use them a lot but the blackout made me realise how much we are obsessed with gadgets when there is a world out there in front of our very own eyes.”

Crash, complaints

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Facebook received thousands of complaints from frustrated users after the crash.

Facebook acknowledged the breakdown and announced that engineers were working to fix the issues.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on Twitter.

WhatsApp also acknowledged the hitch via Twitter and requested users to be patient while promising restoration of services.

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience!" read the tweet.

Source: Yen.com.gh