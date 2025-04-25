Influencer Gisela Amponsah got her best friend and fellow influencer Princess Ama Burland emotional on her birthday as she gifted her GH¢10k

In a video that Ama shared on her Snapchat, she expressed how she was in disbelief that her best friend gave her that much money

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comments to admire their friendship

Famous Ghanaian influencer Princess Ama Burland was inconsolable when her best friend and fellow influencer gifted her money on her birthday, which she celebrated on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Gisela gifts Ama Burland money

Gisela, in the early hours of Friday morning on April 25, 2025, visited her friend Ama Burland whom she shares an apartment complex with to gift her something special on her birthday.

In the video posted on Ama's Snapchat account, screen recorded and shared by others on social media, showed Ama in tears as he best friend gifted her GH¢10 bundles amounting to GH¢10,000.

In the description of the video she shared on her Snapchat, the birthday celebrant noted that she could not believe that her best friend could give her this lump sum of money just like that without asking for something in return.

"Guys I can't believe my best friend is able to give me GH¢10k just like that!😭," Ama wrote on the Snapchat video.

Dressed in her night outfit and her hair bonnet, Ama Burland wiped the tears off her face and noted that she had just cried.

She explained that Gisela thought she was crying because of the birthday gift, which was the money, but in reality, the reason for her tears was that she was happy that she could afford to give her this much money.

Video of Ama Burland's birthday gift

Reactions to Gisela gifting Ama money

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Gisela gifting Ama money bundles on her birthday:

Ed🤍 said:

"This is deep but funny tho, imagine your best friend being able to afford such amount 🤭😌."

🩷ꪑꪖꪀꪗᗱ👑 said:

"She’s not dramatic you don’t understand..her best friend can now give her 10k unprovoked?? Without it affecting her bank account?? It wasn’t never like that..she’s grateful for the transformation🥹🥹,"

Dee said:

"I cannot relate. I don’t even have a best friend 😆."

Yvonny's red journal 🩸💕 said:

"She's not dramatic she loves her and it's overwhelming."

Staceyyy said:

"A friend that doesn’t compete and help each other grow❤️❤️."

Photos of Ama Burland and Gisela

Gisela and Ama Burland's new Podcast

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social media stars Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland were gearing up to launch an exciting new podcast, following their departure from the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast with socialite Efia Odo.

A teaser video that made waves on social media showed the two influencers who also double as best friends seated on a chic, vibrant set, deep in conversation.

Their chemistry and enthusiasm, which they displayed in the video, captured fans' attention, sparking major buzz online.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comments with anticipation, eager for the podcast to be officially launched.

