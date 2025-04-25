Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ghanaian Pastor Lands in Trouble after Allegedly Publishing False News About Stephen Adom Kyei Duah
People

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has caused the arrest of a Ghanaian pastor who published false claims about him
  • The leader of the Believers Worship Centre was displeased after his fellow pastor accused him of being a thief and an anti-Christ
  • The accused is currently in police custody after pleading not guilty to the charges pressed against him by the court

A Ghanaian pastor has landed in trouble after making some claims about the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC).

Emmanuel Boachie has been entangled in a legal tussle after allegedly publishing false and defamatory remarks about Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Man remanded after making defamatory remarks about Stephen Adom. Image source: Believers Worship Center
It all began on April 13, 2025, when the accused, who is also a pastor, accused Stephen Adom Kyei Duah of being a false prophet. He reportedly made the claims on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.

In his videos, Emmanuel Boachie also claimed the leader of the Philadelphia Movement was a thief, an anti-Christ, a robber, among many unpleasant things, without providing any evidence to back his claims.

The accused also alleged that the prophet’s teachings and doctrines were not only misleading but also ran contrary to biblical truth and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

His remarks broke Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's heart and infuriated him, prompting him to instigate an arrest.

During his court appearance, the accused, who is the leader of Souls Pasture Church, pleaded not guilty to charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Currently, he has been remanded into police custody by the Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

He is expected to reappear before the court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu, on April 30, 2025.

This is not the first time Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has caused the arrest of people, including pastors, for attacking his personality. In 2025, he had a number of them arrested, including Ogya Bofour.

