Kwame Ahenfie’s mother stole the show at a funeral when she hit the dancefloor to display her adowa moves

Her graceful dance, filled with expressive hand gestures and rhythmic footwork, turned the solemn funeral into a vibrant celebration

Mourners at the event cheered her on and sprayed cash on her, acknowledging her beautiful dance moves

The atmosphere at a funeral took an unexpected turn when Kwame Ahenfie's mother lit up the grounds with a thrilling Adowa performance that left mourners cheering and clapping.

Clad in an elegant black and red attire, the proud mother wore a rich traditional cloth draped gracefully over her left shoulder.

But it wasn’t just her regal appearance that caught the attention of onlookers - it was her electrifying dance moves.

As the Adowa drums rolled in rhythm, she stepped forward with graceful footwork, her fingers delicately gesturing in sync with the beat.

She twisted and turned with poise, her movements speaking volumes of joy, pride, and celebration.

Her expressive hand signals, swaying hips, and purposeful steps spoke volumes and symbolised a mother whose son had just returned home safely from abroad.

Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie return from Germany

Appiah Stadium and his protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, have returned to Ghana after their recent trip to Germany.

The duo returned to Ghana on April 24, 2025, and went to his protégé's Family House to meet with his family.

Videos from his stint at Kwame Ahenfie's family house, where he donated, have surfaced online. At the family house, Appiah Stadium donated an amount of GHC10k, which he said was from one of his benefactors.

The diminutive viral sensation's mum couldn't hide her emotions as she knelt to receive the funds. Kwame Ahenfie also knelt before his mentor to express his heartfelt gratitude. Their meeting was followed by the funeral, where Ahenfie's mother displayed her moves.

Netizens react as Kwame Ahenfie's mum displays her move

Netizens who saw the video of Kwame Ahenfie's mother displaying her dance moves were impressed. Many in the comments section celebrated her.

@kolonchy wrote:

"The real ashantis who fought the British."

@Owura.ftw

The real Ashanti's

1w ago

13

Agyeiwaa 🖤🩺

She’s very beautiful ❤️

1w ago

10

Naana Brefo

I love God creation and we are proud of that

3h ago

1

Jamz Trip

Pure Ashanti 🔥

1w ago

9

Alice

is she Kwame Ahimfie mum, they look alike. mo

1w ago

5

user1680210379133

thats ashanti

1w ago

4

NATURAL SWEET 🔷️

The real Native Ashanti’s before inter tribal marriage spoiled everything 💯

4h ago

0

IQ Restoration

Real Asante

2h ago

0

Atuakenten sikapa Berima

piawwwwww ✌️✌️

1w ago

2

MAA THESS OTSI

Great real Asante 😂😂😂😂

1w ago

4

