A Manchester United star is reportedly dating a British influencer who was once linked to Kylian Mbappé

The influencer, known for her strong social media presence, seems to have moved on from the French footballer

Recent posts have sparked speculation about her new romance with the Premier League midfielder

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manuel Ugarte is reportedly dating Kylian Mbappé’s ex-girlfriend, after a subtle hint on TikTok sparked rumours.

The Uruguayan midfielder made a £50 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United last summer.

The defensive midfielder has experienced an up-and-down season individually, mirroring Manchester United’s overall struggles.

Manuel Ugarte is reportedly dating May Heath after she was previously linked to his former PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League with just 38 points, leaving Europa League glory as their only realistic path to European qualification.

Off the pitch, however, Ugarte seems to be faring better, as a glamorous influencer recently hinted at a possible romance between them.

Ugarte dating Mbappe's ex-girlfriend?

According to Daily Mail, Georgia May Heath was seen dining with Mbappé in Greece back in 2021, and was later reported to have vacationed with him in Marrakech in January 2024.

Now, reports suggest the 27-year-old beautiful influencer has moved on from the Real Madrid star and is dating Ugarte.

Speculation about their relationship grew after Georgia shared several social media stories that left fans convinced the two are an item.

She’s posted several Instagram stories that fans believe were taken inside Ugarte’s apartment — one showing her in a pink nightdress with the caption:

“POV: You found the dreamiest nightwear.”

The background appeared to match a flat seen in a photo of Ugarte using his iPad.

According to Scoopish, the pair are quietly seeing each other but have yet to make things public.

Who is Georgia May Heath?

Georgia boasts a strong online presence with 50,000 followers on TikTok and another 225,000 on Instagram.

UK-born, she now splits her time between Britain and Australia, and moves in celebrity circles — even hosting a baby shower for actress Montana Manning in 2022.

What's next for Ugarte and Man United?

On the pitch, Ugarte has become a regular starter under Ruben Amorim, who joined United mid-season.

He recently helped the team reach the Europa League semi-finals with a comeback win over Lyon, scoring the opening goal.

United are now set to face Athletic Bilbao in the final four, with European glory their only real shot at salvaging a disappointing domestic campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh