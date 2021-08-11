The Ghanaian twin brothers achieved a combined six As and one A at Mossbourne Community Academy

They are heading to Oxford and Cambridge Universities in the United Kingdom (UK)

Emmanuel Boakye will study at Oxford University, while his brother Ebenezer will study at Cambridge University

Ghanaian twin brothers, Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye have gained admittance into Ivy League schools in the UK after earning top scores in their A-level examinations, reports the BBC.

The 18-year-olds achieved a combined six As and one A at Mossbourne Community Academy in the UK.

Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye, who reside in East London, will attend Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Emmanuel Boakye will study English Literature at Oxford University, while his brother Ebenezer will study Spanish and Russian at Cambridge University.

Humble beginning

Raised in a single-parent household in Hackney in the UK, the Ghanaian teenagers resolved to maximise opportunities offered to them to better their lives and make their mum proud.

In an interview with the BBC, one of the brothers, Emmanuel, who expressed his excitement over the academic achievement indicated they were still processing what they have achieved.

''It's not sunk in yet. We’ve always had people in our corner, our mom and the school, supporting and pushing us to do it,'' Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel had initially planned to attend Cambridge University with his brother Ebenezer, but all that changed after he attended an event held by the Africa Caribbean Society at Oxford University, he told the BBC.

Although they will study at different schools, Emmanuel said they would offer each other support from their respective universities.

Their mother, Victoria Genfi, could not hide her joy when she spoke to the BBC.

''I can’t put into words how proud I am or how wonderful they are. We’ve come a long way, I believe that no matter what background you come from if you push your children and support them through everything, they can achieve anything,''Victoria Genfi said.

