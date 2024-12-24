A video of a Ghanaian man recommending gifts men can get their partners this Christmas has surfaced online

In the viral social media post, the young mentioned items ladies expect from their men but reminded men not to stress themselves if they cannot afford them

Netizens who saw the videos expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

A young Ghanaian man has advised men on three gifts they can give their lovers this festive season.

In a touching video, the young man noted that men can make their lovers feel extra special if they give their partners these gifts.

Christman, a season to commemorate the birth of Jesus, is often marked by showing love to friends and loved ones.

Many people worldwide exchange gifts with their lovers. Others also prefer to take their lovers out on a date, to a concert, or to watch a movie.

Despite these options, the young man has listed three things ladies expect of their lovers this season.

The first thing he mentioned was wigs. He noted that ladies wish to look great and expect their partners to buy them wigs.

Secondly, he noted that ladies would love it if their partners took them to the Spa for a treat.

Thirdly, he asked no man to stress himself if he cannot afford to give their partners any of these gifts.

Watch the video below:

Ladies regret sharing video with their lovers

Ladies who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were not happy with the young man's last comment.

christark7 wrote:

"My Girlfriend says she needs money for her new apartment, the money I have currently is for my Master's program, says her money is her money, but my money is our money? Advice??"

@OYEMAM wrote:

"I shared this with my bf and upon hearing the 3rd point I went fast to delete …..Ah ah ah."

@Tote Bags & Phone Cases wrote:

"Yep. if you have no money focus on yourself best advice."

@Cuddle Bear wrote:

"Me I want land."

@Christabel wrote:

"You should have said the last part first aah now I’ve sent it to my man already."

Source: YEN.com.gh