Robert Lewandowski has come under severe criticism in recent weeks, with Barcelona feeling unsure about his future after seeing the striker fire blanks in his last three games.

The Polish striker has had a brilliant season so far, and is the top scorer in La Liga, but has been guilty of missing some great chances

But that didn't stop him and his wife from bringing Christmas cheer to a Polish children’s hospital, uplifting young cancer patients and their families with their visit

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife, Anna, brought festive cheer to a children’s hospital in Poland, spending time with young cancer patients and their families during the Christmas season.

The 36-year-old forward has faced criticism in recent weeks following a dip in form, with reports suggesting Barcelona are uncertain about his long-term future after he failed to score in his last three games.

Robert Lewandowski and his wife brought Christmas cheer to a Polish children’s hospital, uplifting young cancer patients and their families with their visit. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Despite these struggles, Lewandowski remains La Liga's top scorer this season, although missed opportunities have contributed to Barcelona dropping crucial points, per The Athletic.

Lewandowski, wife spread Christmas cheer in Polish hospital

Taking advantage of the league’s Christmas recess, Lewandowski and Anna dedicated their time to uplifting spirits at the hospital.

In a video shared on social media, the couple engaged with the children, sharing smiles, stories, and gifts, creating memorable moments for the patients and their families.

Anna later reflected on the visit in a heartfelt social media post, describing it as “a humbling reminder of life’s fragility.”

“These children and their parents are so brave, and their courage moved us deeply,” she wrote.

The Lewandowskis shared an inspiring message of hope and strength for those battling cancer:

“Stay strong, hold on to hope, and never give up. You are not alone.”

Their visit was a heartfelt act of compassion and a powerful reminder of the importance of spreading kindness.

“Let’s remember to be kind to one another, as we never know the battles others are fighting,” Anna added.

The gesture has been widely praised as a testament to the couple’s commitment to using their platform to inspire and support those in need.

While Lewandowski faces challenges on the pitch, his off-field actions demonstrate a dedication to making a positive impact, particularly during the holiday season.

