Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has given his mother an unforgettable experience by sponsoring her first international flight

He said in a tweet that his mother was very happy and wished her husband was alive to share in the experience

Netizens commenting are applauding Wode Maya and appreciating him on his mother's behalf

Wode Maya, a famous Ghanaian YouTuber, has shared images of his mother enjoying her first international flight.

In captioning the post, Africa’s most influential YouTuber said:

Mama’s First International flight

He said on board the flight, his mother was crying because she wished her husband was alive also to experience an international flight.

Ghanaian Youtuber Wode Maya and his mother on her first international trip Photo credit: @wode_maya (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Wode Maya was responding to a comment from @Itz_Fiifi14, who said he planned to give his mother a similar experience, but she passed away.

I know how you feel…My mom literally cried on board, saying…. “I wish your dad was here” I felt that statement in my bones!

Internet users comment on Wode Maya’s post

Tweeps have been commenting on the post.

Mr.MeNds commented:

This brought tears to my eyes, charlie. Wanted to give mum her first flight experience when she comes for my graduation. She passed on a few months ago, and my last paper is just later this month

@Flozymens indicated:

Is good to take good care of your parents because you may not know when? Some of us our parents struggled a lot to push us to where we are now but they are no where to be found not even one. Those who have parents dont wait. This is the time

@maguranyanga stated:

Flying is absolutely a wonder. In my country Zim, we’ve lots of CLEVER BLACKS desperate to dismiss flying as “routine.” Shame on them. Boeing CEO: 80% of world has never been on an airplane. I suspect this figure up to 90%! Well done son. FLYING IS NOT TAKING THE BUS✈️

Farouk Faracan commented:

This is awesome

Emmanuel Darko replied:

Things we love to see

