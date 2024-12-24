Rapper Kwesi Arthur shared a video on his TikTok page jamming to trans-girl Headucator's version of his hit song Fefe Ne Fe

The seasoned rapper was seated in his car as he sang along to the song and vibed to it in the TikTok video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, with many opining that the socialite had set up a trend of making songs go viral due to her unique voice

Rapper Kwesi Arthur awed many of his fans when he jammed to trans-girl and socialite Headucator's rendition of his hit song Fefe Ne Fe.

Kwesi Arthur jams to Headucator's Fefe Ne Fe rendition

Kwesi Arthur took to his TikTok page to share a video of him singing and vibing to a remade version of his hit song Fefe Ne Fe.

In the song, the former male, who is now referred to as a lady, sang the song with a unique voice that caught the attention of many people.

The music video was released on the famous streaming platform YouTube on July 9, 2024, and has garnered close to a million views.

Kwesi Arthur, who released the song after a long hiatus from the music scene, was spotted in his plush car jamming to the song.

Reactions to Kwesi Arthur jamming to Headucator's rendition

Many people in the comment section could not believe Kwesi Arthur jammed to the song and posted it on his TikTok page.

Others also noted that the socialite had now set up a trend and was making songs of various Ghanaian musicians go viral.

Below are the reactions to the video:

Crystal💕 said:

"Because headucator is making the song trend again 🤣🤍🤍."

desmondgee said:

"headucator made me like the song oo 😂😭"

A💖Nette💕 said:

"😂😂😂the fact that you’re singing headucator’s part instead is so funny 😂😂😂😂😂."

Trudy lovia♥️🌹 said:

"You should do remix with headucator because she has made this song trend paa."

Afia said:

"Headucator dey promote songs pass 😂😂😅. It’s the hmmmmm for me 😁🤣."

Pretty Cardy said:

"Kwesi Arthur they feel the vibes😹."

Kwesi Arthur receives 30th birthday gift from wife

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur marked his 30th birthday on December 18, 2024, with an outpouring of love and goodwill messages from fans across social media.

As the milestone birthday gained traction online, a video surfaced showing a thoughtful gesture from the rapper's wife in celebration of the special day.

The clip sparked curiosity among fans and left many wondering about the rapper’s personal life, as his marital status was previously unknown to the public.

