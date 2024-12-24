DWP Academy Hosts 1st Fashion Show, Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Others Dazzle On The Runway
- Scores of enthusiasts and entertainers attended DWP dance Academy's maiden fashion show
- The recently held show saw the viral dance stars walking the runway showcasing several clothing brands
- The videos which have popped up online so far excited many fans
Ghana's DWP Academy launched a sring of events this December to interface with their fans beyond social media.
The itinerary included a fashion show on December 23 at the Telande Tea Garden in Accra.
The event briught together scores of fashion and dance enthusiasts and Influencers including Ama Burland.
Lisa Quama, Endurance others hit the runway
The runway came alive when the DWP stars including Endurnace Grand, Lisa Quama hit the runway.
The dancers showcased several Ghanaian fashion houses including Kwadwoman.
Videos from the event which have popped up online ganrered significant traction on social media.
DWP stars stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to DWP Academy maiden show.
@1NorrisBee
Real Cesh 🔥🔥
@flexiberg
Dem force
@gyapong_godfred
Lisa quama is looking gorgeous
Lisa Quama sets eyes on Abigail
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had announced her new partnership with Britain's Got Talent finalist Abigail Dromo.
Lisa Quama's colleagues, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer.
