Ghana's DWP Academy launched a sring of events this December to interface with their fans beyond social media.

The itinerary included a fashion show on December 23 at the Telande Tea Garden in Accra.

The event briught together scores of fashion and dance enthusiasts and Influencers including Ama Burland.

Lisa Quama, Endurance others hit the runway

The runway came alive when the DWP stars including Endurnace Grand, Lisa Quama hit the runway.

The dancers showcased several Ghanaian fashion houses including Kwadwoman.

Videos from the event which have popped up online ganrered significant traction on social media.

DWP stars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to DWP Academy maiden show.

@1NorrisBee

Real Cesh 🔥🔥

@flexiberg

Dem force

@gyapong_godfred

Lisa quama is looking gorgeous

Lisa Quama sets eyes on Abigail

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had announced her new partnership with Britain's Got Talent finalist Abigail Dromo.

Lisa Quama's colleagues, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer.

