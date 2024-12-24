President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the nation’s largest ship ever at the Sekondi Naval Base.

The ship has been christened the Ghana Navy Ship Achimota and measures 65 metres in length.

Also on the same day, December 23, Akufo-Addo commissioned a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo in the Western Region.

In a Facebook post, Akufo-Addo said these developments were part of the modernisation of the Ghana Armed Forces.

"From the establishment of the Navy Training Command to the creation of the Riverine Command, our Armed Forces have been equipped to meet both present and future challenges. I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Ghana Navy, whose courage, dedication and sacrifice continue to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and peace.

As my time as Commander-in-Chief draws to a close, days like today remind me of the progress we have made together. These milestones are not just a celebration of infrastructure and achievements—they are a legacy of hope and strength for future generations. Let us continue to build a safer, stronger Ghana."

Source: YEN.com.gh