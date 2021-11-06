Popular Nollywood actress Doris Akonanya said when she learnt of Nick Vujicic who has no limbs, she was inspired that she could achieve success despite being an amputee

According to Doris, she also thought men would not be attracted to her but she was wrong because a lot of them are asking her out

Doris loves dancing and posting the videos on social media; she said being happy prevents her from sliding into depression

Popular Nollywood actress Doris Akonanya has said the story of Nick Vujicic inspired her to achieve success after losing a leg.

The amputee actress said when she was amputated, she wondered how she would be able to realise her acting dreams, but after learning of Nick's success despite the fact that the latter was born without limbs, she was motivated.

Doris Akonanya said Nick Vujicic inspired her to achieve success. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, the young lady said she doesn't think less of herself and that men are the ones coming after her due to what she has been able to achieve.

In her words:

" I thought my legs would stop me from achieving my dreams and that men would stop asking me out, but the reverse is the case."

Doris said she loves dancing and posting the videos on social media not because she has plenty of money, but because being happy prevents her from being depressed.

Social media reacts

Reacting, a social media user with the handle @ella.onyii said:

"The first time I saw her was on bigo. She is really making money there."

@olaitanyusuf wrote:

"She is a very strong lady and beautiful aswell."

@dactualizer said:

"She’s a full package. Some girls wen get two legs no even fine and confirm reach her. Forget her one leg, she’s a full option."

@amicable_real commented:

"Pretty Lady With beautiful soul,God bless you more sweetheart."

@nadiamusicsl1 wrote:

"You’re such an inspiration.....God bless you."

