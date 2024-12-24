Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Movement, has addressed rumours that he did not vote for himself in the just-ended 2024 presidential election.

The independent candidate said those claims were false and should be disregarded.

In his first media briefing since the 2024 presidential election, Bediako noted that he and his wife voted for him at their polling station at Ridge, and suggestions that the opposite was true are mere fabrications.

He also commented on the recent re-collation exercise happening in select constituencies.

He expressed concern about electoral results inconsistencies and called on the authorities to address them as quickly as possible.

Bediako noted that it was time for the electoral system to be reformed and for strong, robust structures to be established to enhance transparency and accountability.

He said robust systems would uphold and protect the country’s democracy.

