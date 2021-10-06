A Nigerian, Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi, said he achieved big academic recognition in America less than two years into his PhD program

Olalekan stated that in all his years as a student in Nigeria, he never got any kind of award, a situation Kansas State University turned around

Nigerians who took to his comment section to congratulate him as one person said he should not have condemned his country

A Nigerian man, Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate the academic feat he achieved in America.

Olalekan said that with all the years he spent in Nigeria as an undergraduate and master’s student, his country never celebrated him in any way.

Kansas State University gave him a scholarship for his hard work. Photo source: LinkedIn/Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi

A recognition that came with money

He revealed that in less than two years at the Kansas State University College of Agriculture as a PhD student, he was given an award.

For his inputs that helped production agriculture, he got a scholarship of $5,000 (N2,057,750) for 2021 and 2022.

Many thanks to my supporters

The Nigerian man, therefore, thanked his supervisor, Dr Cowan, who supported him greatly during his research. According to Olalekan, they sometimes worked from 3 am to 12:30 am the next day.

He also thanked others who have given him support throughout the course of his journey. Olalekan revealed he will even be needing more help as he goes into the second phase of his research.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Jude Prince Onuh said:

"Many more wins boss."

Nathaniel Azubuike Nwogwu said:

"Congratulations Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi."

Obanor Helen NKEM said:

"Congratulations. U re almost there."

Azeez Akinbowale said:

"Congratulations brother."

Moyinoluwa Dada said:

"Congratulations Sipasi. Keep winning!"

Fatima Adamu said:

"'No be naija again? Last last to japa na hin sure pass. Congrats omoluabi!"

OLANREWAJU ODUSINA said:

"Great work. Congratulations (You didn't need to drag Nigeria tho)... Congratulations once again..."

