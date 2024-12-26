Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay is having a good time in Ghana

Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, has been spotted in Ghana enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

Memphis arrived in Ghana earlier this month to enjoy Detty December in his homeland.

Memphis Depay is having a good time cruising on Lake Bosomtwe.

As part of his vacation, Memphis visited Lake Bosomtwe. Videos of his visit show him having a good time cruising in a speed boat.

Memphis Depay in Ghana for Detty December

Detty December is a festive period where African countries like Ghana and Nigeria come alive with music, arts, culture, festivals and entertainment. Thousands of people globally visit these countries to have a good time.

Memphis Depay decided to spend time in Ghana this year for the Detty December. He kicked started the celebration with a stylish Polo event in Accra. He visited Kumasi to continue the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians scares as Memphis cruises on Lake

Ghanaians who saw the videos of Memphis on the Lake were proud and hailed him in the comments section. Some were also scared because of what happened to Castro.

@okese755 wrote:

"That’s lake Bosomtwe at Ashanti region see how decent it looks no galamsey over there."

@Abass Usman wrote:

"This boy the enjoy for Ghana our girls ohh."

@kolartsackey wrote:

"Cruising on a lake is different from cruising on a river."

@TOMANI18_#T.I wrote:

"Have he heard about Castro?"

@Uzzah Ortega wrote:

"Asamoah Gyan wasn't present."

@He knows me wrote:

"Masa that Lake don't like celebrities oo hmmm."

@mrMarfo's DESK wrote:

"Memphis you're welcome home. Tell your brothers with Ghanaian descent to come home. We want grow our economy with you. #roadtoECONOMICfreedom."

@Mhandown_Guyver wrote:

"Depay have you heard of Castro."

Source: YEN.com.gh