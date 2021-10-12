Michael Owusu Afriyie, famously known as Teacher Kwadwo, has taken to social media to announce the kind act of a company in Ghana

He shared that Ghc10,000 has been donated towards the FixGES project

According to the part-time comedian, the money will be used to purchase classroom desks for Kokooso Aboabo M/A Basic School in Suhum Municipal

Recognized education advocate Teacher Kwadwo, known as Michael Owusu Afriyie, has recently shared that a company has donated a sum of Ghc10,000 towards building and refurbishing schools across the country and has requested to be kept anonymous.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the comedian had him revealing that he has decided to use the money to provide desks for school children in Kokooso Aboabo M/A Basic School in Suhum Municipal.

"This is KOKOOSO ABOABO M/A BASIC SCHOOL in the Suhum Municipal.

Through my #FixGES Campaign, a COMPANY(name withheld) has given me 10,000 cedis (100 million old cedis) to support so I have decided to use it to provide DESKS for the learners.

Let’s all join hands and help make Ghana Education better. "

Ghanaians who saw his post had a lot to say about it.

Teacher Kwadwo's announcement at the time of this publication has close to 5000 reactions with over 500 comments and more than 800 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

From Abdulai Alhassan:

Teacher kwadwo in action,this fight Teacher kwadwo is fighting is like Commando was going take his daughter from the criminals force ooo we all will help you to win this fight OK

Maame Fosuaa replied:

Oh my world! Teacher Kwadwo keep the good work up. Bless you.

Mevado Movado commented:

So proud(of you) how everyone is doing everything possible in rescuing Ghana our only motherland but bro be careful and also get prepared to create new social media accounts coz they're doing anything possible to pull this one down wai. Never give up ✅

Philip Ogura replied:

Hmmmm. You are indeed doing a great job. God bless you bro

Mrr Martey replied:

Keep on pushing... God bless you for shedding light on to my municipal... Let our people know that we have a long way to go..... #FixGES

