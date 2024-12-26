Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's second sing-a-thon attempt has come to an end

The young woman sang for over 120 hours but could not hit the hours she did in the first attempt

Netizens have reacted to Afua Asantewaa's second sing-a-thon attempt, with some congratulating her and others not impressed

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has ended her second sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa commenced her second attempt to be recognised in the Guinness World Records on Saturday, December 21, 2024, and ended on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

She was trying to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua sang for over 120 hours but could not surpass the hours she sang in her first attempt.

She ended her first attempt at 126 hours and 52 minutes and her second attempt at 121 hours and 39 seconds.

In an X post, Afua Asantewaa announced the end of her much-anticipated sing-a-thon attempt and thanked Ghanaians for their immense support.

Ghanaians not impressed

Afua Asantewaa's second sing-a-thon attempt has got many Ghanaians talking. While some have congratulated and praised her for her resilience, other Ghanaians are not impressed with her performance.

Some have argued that she repeated the same mistakes she made in the first attempt and may have to try another attempt to get the GWR recognition she's seeking.

