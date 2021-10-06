Odame Jones was a trained teacher for five years before losing his sight in 2005

He first enrolled at the Akropong School for the Blind and later graduated with first-class from the University of Ghana

On October 1, 2021, Jones was called to the Bar in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Odame Jones mirrors resilience and determination, overcoming extraordinary circumstances to emerge a lawyer after recently being called to the Bar in Ghana.

Born with functioning eyes, Jones lost his sight in 2005 but refused to let the predicament impair his vision and obstruct him from attaining his goals.

On October 1, 2021, he joined other colleagues who proudly adorned robes at a ceremony during their call to the Bar.

Odame Jones: Visually Impaired since 2005, Ghanaian Teacher Braves Odds to Become a Lawyer Photo credit: Elikem Kotoko

Source: Facebook

Sharing Jone's story

In a , his story of resilience amid daunting challenges has been told.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Kotoko, Jones was a trained teacher for five years before losing his sight in 2005.

''But his bizarre and unfortunate condition didn't impair his vision and obstructed him, enrolling at the Akropong School for the Blind and learned how to use the braille within a short period,'' he said.

With that qualification, he gained admittance into the University of Ghana to pursue a programme in 2007, graduating with a first-class degree in Sociology and Political Science.

Jone later pursued law at the Ghana School Of Law, and after almost seven years of legal education, he has emerged as a lawyer.

Read the full post below:

Brilliant Ghanaian Student who Obtained 7As in WASSCE

In another education story, a Ghanaian student, Bonfil Bornege Kobina, who achieved 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), now works at a block factory to ekes a living.

The Ofori Panin Senior High School alumnus in the Eastern Region of Ghana couldn't further his education after completing school in 2019 due to financial constraints.

He recalled finances were hard after he completed school, and his parents couldn't afford to buy him admission forms to the university.

Source: Yen.com.gh