Lukumanu Iddrisu, a gentleman from Ghana, has been chosen as the first-ever alumni of the year at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences in Finland.

Sharing the brilliant success story on his Instagram handle, Iddrisu said he never saw this coming:

When I got admission to study at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences (@vamkofficial) , my dream was to graduate and get a suitable job in Finland. I never imagined that whatever I did during and after school made a positive impact. Today I’m surprised but happy to emerge the first ever alumnus of the year.

It indicated that the young man becomes the first-ever Ghanaian and/or African to attain such feat in a Finnish higher educational institution.

The grand event brought together all those who studied or worked at the institution or its predecessors and the theme of the event was focused on future working life and the importance of humanity for a career path.

At the event, the Rector and CEO of the Vaasa University of Applied Sciences Kati Komulainen reportedly remarked that Iddrisu made a positive impact wherever he has worked and represented the school in a positive light saying:

“We are proud of your success. You are an example to all students.”

