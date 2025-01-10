A Ghanaian man has expressed frustration after his relative was denied the chance to study his preferred course at KNUST

He lamented that despite the stellar academic performance of his relative in the WASSCE, the boy was denied the chance to study Pharm-D

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post also shared different opinions regarding the concerns raised by the young man

A young Ghanaian man, @bhadext, has expressed his displeasure about the admission of undergraduate students to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This comes after he took to social media to lament his relative was not given his preferred programme despite excelling in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Buttressing his claim, he shared the WASSCE result slip online, where it became known that the former General Science student clocked 7As and a B.

He lamented that despite the grades, the brilliant SHS graduate was denied the opportunity to study Pharm-D at KNUST.

"My boy had aggregate 07 he no get Pharm-D at KNUST hm….Asem b3n koraa ni..Herrh," his post was captioned.

KNUST admission for freshers

First-year students of KNUST are expected to report to school on Tuesday, January 14, after fulfilling all their admission requirements.

Room allocation is ongoing as first-year students seek placement in any of the residential halls on campus.

At the time of writing, the post had raked in over 150,000 views and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to KNUST's admission criteria

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their views on the young man's concerns regarding KNUST's cut-off points

@AKStarlish added:

"The order of choices plays a crucial role in the admission process. For instance, this applicant may have selected medicine or optometry as their first and second choices. However, by the time admissions begin considering applicants who prioritized Pharm-D."

@michaelasiamah0 added:

"Guys the cutoff point is not cast in stone. It is based on the previous year's performance. So it can change significantly if the current performance is better than the previous years. That's why some people are not getting their desired course despite the cutoff."

@SolomonAbugah added:

"The arrangement of the programs when applying also matters sometimes. Someone got admitted with 09."

@JOMENDS3 added:

"You see that thing bro, most programs have been reserved for some special delegate families. It's sad how we run out of institutions. How can someone obtain aggregate 07 and still deny him his first choice? Yet the son of an MP with an aggregate of 12 will be in the same class."

@joey_inkzz added:

"WASSCE performance plays a key role in the admission process, and it appears many students excelled this year. As a result, the Pharm-D program may have increased the cutoff point to 06 for regular admissions. Although he might be considered for a fee-paying option."

Boy seeks help to pay KNUST fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an SHS graduate might lose his admission slot at KNUST due to financial constraints.

Ibrahim Sagoe has been offered admission to study Packaging Technology. He must pay his fees by January 14, 2025.

He has appealed to Ghanaians to come to his aid and assist him financially in paying his fees.

Source: YEN.com.gh