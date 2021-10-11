Jeffrey Okyere-Adjei, a man from Ghana has been recognized as the artist in residence at Park Hyatt New York, a prestigious hotel in America

The gentleman had been working for years as a bellman whose job was to welcome people into the hotel

His success came after management discovered his artwork and got awestruck by it

A Ghanaian man named Jeffrey Okyere-Adjei left Ghana to New York, in America to make a living for himself and his beautiful family.

He landed a job at Park Hyatt New York, a reputable hotel in the city that never sleeps but only as a bellman whose job was to greet and welcome visitors to the facility.

Interestingly, after seven years, Jeffrey's mind-blowing artworks were discovered by the manager of the hotel after he sent them to work one fateful day.

Jeffrey Okyere-Adjei, a Ghanaian Immigrant from the streets of Accra Photo credit: Park Hyatt New York

Source: Facebook

Awestruck by Jeffrey's talent, the management of the hotel decided to appoint him as the artist in residence for the prestigious hotel in one of the world's biggest cities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Avenue Gallery here at Park Hyatt New York highlights the artist’s use of metallics and other colors in a black and white abstract expression of NYC in the fall," the official website of the hotel stated in reference to Jeffrey's work.

The hotel's official Facebook handle posted:

"We are proud to present the latest collection of artwork created by one of our very own: Jeffrey Okyere-Agyei, a bellman at the hotel. Jeffrey is a key figure of our arrival experience and is well-known for his welcoming smile and unparalleled guest service".

See the post below

Ghanaian artist buys six airplanes after selling artwork

In an equally exciting story, Ibrahim Mahama, a 34-year-old Ghanaian artist who lives in Tamale has narrated how he was able to set up an expensive arts center in the Northern Region through his art.

Narrating his story in an interview on the YouTube channel, Exposed By Bebs, Ibrahim said he has been able to sell artwork for $ 1,000,000 and others at lower but expensive prices.

Ibrahim who interestingly shares the same name with Former President John Mahama's brother was able to acquire six different aircraft ranging between $10,000 to $20,000 each for his art center.

Source: Yen