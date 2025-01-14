Strika, in a TikTok live session, apologised for his role in his dismissal from his caretaker Gunshot GH's home and Dr Likee's camp

The Beast Of No Nation actor thanked Dr Likee's team for contributing to his life throughout his stay in Kumasi.

Strika also appealed to Dr Likee's team to accept him back into their camp or assist him with another job

Former child actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, who gained prominence as Strika in the Beast of No Nation movie, has apologised to his former caretaker Gunshot GH.

Strika apologises to his former caretaker, Gunshot GH, and Dr Likee's team after his dismissal from their camp. Photo source: @officials_gunshot

Source: Instagram

The young Ashaiman native, who had encountered several struggles after his big movie break, had been in the care of Gunshot GH, a Kumasi-based content creator and associate of Kumawood movie star Dr Likee, for nearly a year.

However, Strika was dismissed from his former caretaker's home in Kumasi and returned to his parents in Accra. In a video, Gunshot GH claimed that Strika had returned to hard substance use, making it difficult to continue supporting him.

The YouTuber also shared that the former child actor had stolen from him on multiple occasions and that he once landed in the grips of the police for committing some serious criminal offences.

He added that despite efforts by him and Dr Likee's team to help Strika overcome his struggles, including enrolling him in a rehabilitation facility, he reportedly relapsed.

Gunshot GH's claims garnered a response from Strika, who denied the theft allegations against him and accused his former caretaker of smearing his reputation.

He claimed that the YouTuber fabricated lies and used them to throw him out of his home despite his portrayal of a good character throughout their stay.

Strika apologises to Dr Likee's camp

In a new twist, Strika has expressed remorse to Gunshot for his controversial response to his dismissal from his home. He claimed that he had been under the influence of some hard substances.

The former child actor took responsibility for his bad actions and the issues that led to his return to his parents. He also thanked Dr Likee's team for contributing to his life throughout his stay in Kumasi.

Strika appealed to Gunshot GH and Dr Likee's team to accept him back into their camp or assist him with other job opportunities that would allow him to make money and improve his life.

Below is the video of Strika apologising to Gunshot GH and Dr Likee's camp:

Strika's apology stirs reactions

Strika's apology to his former caretaker Gunshot GH and other members of Dr Likee's team triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nyamekye_The_Artist commented:

"You messed up a big chance."

The highest said:

"I thought you said you are not a thief."

King Amey commented:

"He start dey change for skin sef. You for go back to Kumasi go beg am waaaa."

El_kwabota said:

"Nti striker de kronoo no adru Kumasi, oh Daabi 🤣🤣😂."

Crocodile Heart commented:

"Then bring what you stole before we can plead on your behalf balawo."

Star Boy said:

"I know ebi settings😂."

Kwaku Manu speaks on Strika's dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu shared his thoughts on Strika's dismissal from Dr Likee's camp.

The Kumawood actor criticised Strika's caretaker Gunshot GH's handling of the issue.

Kwaku Manu noted that Gunshot GH should not have shared a video of the former child actor's dismissal from his home.

