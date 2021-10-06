Kylian Mbappe wants the duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar to have good working relationship with him at PSG

Lionel Messi is still trying to get his form this season at Paris Saint-Germain although he has scored

Mbappe believes that it is only good understanding on the pitch that can help them get goals this term

Kylian Mbappe has sounded it clear to the duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar that the three of them must work together so as to achieve great things this season at Paris Saint-Germain.

There is no doubt about the fact that Paris Saint-Germain currently have the one of the finest attacking lineup this season considering the players they have.

At the age of 22, Kylian Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup and the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best youngsters in the game of football.

Kylian Mbape, Neymar and Lionel Messi in action for PSG. Photo by Matthias Hangst

During PSG's last game against Rennes which they impressively won 2-0, Kylian Mbappe was reported to have expressed unhappiness for Neymar's refusal to pass the ball to him.

According to the report on Sportskeeda, Kylian Mbappe explained that the cakes needs to be shared around so that all of them can eat.

Kylian Mbappe's reaction

"When you play up top with players like that, you have to share the cake so that all three can eat. You can't say that you'll pass to one and not the other.

''You have to be smart. There will always be moments of frustration, but the only interest the three of us have is to make PSG win."

