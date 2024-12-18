Stonebwoy is ramping up arrangements for his upcoming concert on December 26 at the Labadi Beach Hotel

The Ghanaian musician confirmed that Nigeria's Davido will join this year's Bhim Festival artiste lineup

The announcement has hiked up the anticipation as fans countdown to the show

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has confirmed that his Nigerian colleague will perform at this year's Bhim Festival.

Last year, the annual music experience drew about 40k fans to the Accra Sports Stadium for an incredible Ghanaian Jamaican edition marking the success of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album.

This year the showrunners switched from itheir venue to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel due to the stadium's maintenance requirements.

"Stonebwoy announcing Davido is a chess play move to stay afloat in the highly saturated Detty December market." Entertainment analyst. Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Speaking to YEN.com.gh entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh established Stonebwoy's fortunes with Bhim Festival have been underwhelming due to the venue issues and increased competion from other showrunners.

