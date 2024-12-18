Efiewura Actress Little Dies, Kwame Dzokoto Pens Emotional Tribute: "John Mahama Invested So Much"
- Mercy Little Smith from the popular Efiewura TV series has passed away after battling an undisclosed condition
- The actress' colleague from Efiwura Kwame Dzokoto confirmed her sudden demise on social media
- Mr Dzokoto's emotional tribute recounting the actress's last days left many in sympathy
Ghanaian actress Mercy Little Smith, known for her role in the Efiewura TV series, has passed on.
Comedian and politician Kwame Dzokoto announced Little's demise on social media. He worked closely with the late actress and starred as her husband in the Efiewura TV series.
The actor-turned-politician said he would miss Little dearly, especially her off-camera nonsense talk.
He shared an emotional tribute on Facebook referencing how Ghana's president-elect John Mahama was invested in facilitating the late actress's recovery.
"Da yie... Mercy Little Smith .. A. K. A. Benyiwa of efiewura Tv fame. I have lost my dear on the screen. You fought so well over this health condition and God knows what's best for you at this time. Life is like a stage play and you ve played your path. I don't know how to break this story to the President elect... John Dramani Mahama. I know he will be in a shock mode with this news. He wanted u to overcome it. so when he heard the news about your condition.....he invested soo much on your bills, just to survive it. We are shattered. Ghana will always remember you on your memorable performances and the impact you ve made on film and culture as an actress."
Empress Gifty loses mum
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the gospel singer had announced the death of her mum and Kumawood actress Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.
The Watch Me hitmaker shared an emotional tribute in honour of her late mother on December 14, 2024.
Gospel singers Obaapa Christy, Diana Asamoah, and MOG Music are among several colleagues who have commiserated with the bereaved singer.
Source: YEN.com.gh
