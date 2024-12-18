A video of a Ghanaian man living abroad sharing his experience of living in a foreign land has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok post, he noted that finding love abroad has been very challenging for him

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with him while others shared similar sentiments

A Ghanaian man living abroad has taken to social media to express his growing loneliness and longing for companionship.

In a TikTok post, Osman Mohammed noted that he has been away from home for two years and has yet to find love during this period.

He noted that unlike in Ghana, where it was easy for him to find love, he's been struggling to find a partner overseas.

While the young man is thriving professionally, he confessed to feeling emotionally isolated and deprived.

He noted that unlike in Ghana, where finding love was relatively easy, he has struggled to connect with someone special overseas.

He yearned for a deep connection with a woman who understood and was willing to love him.

Netizens divided over young man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young man expressed a flurry of reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with him, others expressed similar woes.

@paradiz718 wrote:

"Nigerians no dey your area. They are our helpers."

@Akuaappiah wrote:

"Nti na wanim ay3 huyaaaaa saa nu."

@Foriwaa Hannah wrote"

"Nyame na atua wo ka."

@Empress Hajia Critical wrote:

"Work House ways naa."

@DADDY RICH wrote:

"born 7 self I no get eii Germany."

@Dj rock wrote:

"My own is 4years no tatata."

@BIGMEECH TRILLER wrote:

"Come to America it’s Faala"

@obaayaa3476 wrote:

"A single mother from Ghana 🇬🇭 oo single mother biaa gye wo."

@fedelia59 wrote:

"Now in Ghana aborn 10 u will not get."

@Nana Kwame Agyei wrote:

"Why it’s difficult to get a partner in abroad can someone tell me."

Woman weeps as wedding approaches

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young woman could not hold back her tears as her wedding approached.

In a video, she recounted how no man wanted to marry her because of a health condition she had.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Some celebrated with her, while others wished her well in her marriage.

