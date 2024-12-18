A video of a Ghanaian man reuniting with his brother in the US has surfaced on social media

In a video, the man, known as Oheneba Nana, welcomed his junior brother grand style, throwing a mini party for him

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media seemed inspired by Oheneba Nana's gesture

A Ghanaian man living abroad couldn't hide his joy after his little brother joined him in the US recently.

The Chicago-based man, identified as Oheneba Nana, reportedly sponsored his little brother's move abroad.

A Ghanaian borga welcomes his little brother to the US in grand style. Photo credit: @oheneba_nana1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Upon arriving in the US, Oheneba Nana welcomed his brother in grand style, marking his successful relocation to the North American country.

A video circulating on TikTok showed the US-based man and his brother jamming to a high-life loud tune inside his apartment in Chicago.

The two men popped champagne to celebrate their reunion in a heartwarming display of brotherly love.

Oheneba Nana expressed his excitement to have reunited with his brother abroad after many years of living apart.

"The feeling when your brother joins you in America," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens praise Oheneba Nana

Oheneba Nana's gesture towards his little brother left many netizens inspired and awestruck as they thronged the common section of the TikTok video to commend him.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below:

@dominicjnr03 commented:

"God bless you for linking a brother man."

@Big Jeffrey also commented:

"I tap into this; seeing my brothers with me in America will be an incredible feeling."

@Owura_Jnr said:

"Aswear u are the real ADU THE BORGA bro."

@Gideon also said:

"Awww I tap in you guys blessing much happy for u guys."

@angela Lansberry wrote:

"God is the greatest Amen Congratulations to you all."

@Tiana also wrote:

"Aww God bless you. My prayer everyday."

Source: YEN.com.gh