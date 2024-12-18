Vinicius Junior received a powerful tribute from Ronaldo following his FIFA The Best achievement

The 24-year-old became the sixth Brazilian to clinch the coveted award and the first since Ricardo Kaka

He will now turn his attention to adding another silverware to his trophy cabinet later on Wednesday night

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário offered heartfelt praise to Vinicius Junior, who was crowned FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year at a ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

This victory marks a significant milestone in the Real Madrid winger's career. He joins an illustrious list of Brazilian legends to receive this honour.

Vinicius Junior gleefully holds his FIFA The Best Award during a glittering gala event in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Karim Jaafar.

Vinicius: From heartbreak to glory

Vinicius' success comes just two months after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d'Or, where Manchester City's Rodri claimed perhaps football's most esteemed individual accolade.

The Brazilian, however, rebounded in style, winning the FIFA award, solidifying his status among the world's elite.

Vini edged out stiff competition from teammates Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, and other global stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and rising talent Lamine Yamal, to claim the prestigious award, per Goal.

Ronaldo's tribute to Vinicius

Three-time recipient of the FIFA accolade, Ronaldo, expressed his admiration for Vinicius.

His words highlighted not just the winger's footballing brilliance but also his personal journey of overcoming challenges.

"It has been 16 years since the last time the trophy for the best player in the world came to Brazil," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"Now deservedly in Vini's hands, it means much more than his decisive role in the games and the extraordinary numbers in the 2023/24 season."

Ronaldo's tribute extended beyond football, emphasising Vinicius’ resilience:

"They tried to erase you, my friend. And you rocked. The best player in the world is black and Brazilian!"

Vinicius joins exclusive Brazilian club

With this award, Vinicius becomes the latest in a line of Brazilian greats to earn FIFA's top individual honour.

According to FIFA, he joins names like Ronaldo Nazario himself, Rivaldo, Romário, Ronaldinho, and Kaká.

Looking ahead

Vinicius' focus now shifts to helping Real Madrid achieve more silverware.

The team will face Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, providing the Brazilian an opportunity to add another chapter to his growing list of accomplishments.

Kaka's touching tribute to Vinicius

