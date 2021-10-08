A woman, Funmilayo Ademoye, said that some white people were taken aback when they saw her backing her baby

Calling it an act of wearing baby, they asked her to teach them, promising they would also go get their fabrics

Netizens who reacted to her story said they were also approached by foreigners when they did the same thing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady in the UK, Funmilayo Ademoye, has revealed how the way she carried her baby amazed five oyinbo people.

In a post on Facebook, she said when she backed her baby, five oyinbos including daddies said they would be bringing their fabrics the next day so that she can teach them.

They called what she did "wearing babies". Photo source: Funmilayo Ademoye

Source: UGC

Why are you 'wearing baby'?

They called it “wearing babies”. Funmilayo revealed that carrying babies on one’s back is far better than using a baby carrier, saying that the latter has been a burden to her neck.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many people have since reacted to her post. There were some people who shared a similar experience of how they did the same thing and foreigners were also surprised by the act.

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered tens of comments with over 100 likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Sylvia Chijioke Eguzoro said:

"Beautifuuuuul mummy!"

Bolanle A Emiabata said:

"I use to do this with my son till he was 3, it was the only way I could have peace."

Omolabake Bode - Matthew said:

"Some oyinbos somewhere in the world have a picture of me backing Mumila on vacations to Dubai and to America. See them pulling out camera as if they had seen the 9th wonder of the world."

Ogochukwu Ezeugwu - Malachy said:

"Baby backing is way more comfortable. That wearing baby in the front no follow. Very inconvenient something. The only good thing about it is that you and the baby are looking at each other."

Abodaya Okojokwu-Hart said:

"Some stopped me in the mall once and asked me to teach them. We bought fabrics and I taught them."

A white man trying to speak Yoruba

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a white man trying hard to speak the Yoruba language stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a clip shared by Nigerian Actress Bukky Wright, a Nigerian man stood behind a white man as he reeled out Yoruba expressions.

The white man repeated every phrase the Nigerian man said. Hard as he tried, his pronunciation still came out funnily.

Source: Yen