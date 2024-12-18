Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi was ranked sixth in The Best FIFA Men's Player vote

Fans were questioning why the 37-year-old was even nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Player in 2024

After FIFA released the full vote rankings, Lionel Messi finished above Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi placed sixth in the 2024 The Best FIFA Men's Player vote, with Vinicius Junior taking home the prestigious award.

Despite winning The Best FIFA Men's Player three times in his career, Messi’s 2024 campaign saw him finish outside the top five.

The Argentine superstar’s stellar debut season in MLS with Inter Miami, coupled with his role in helping Argentina defend their Copa America title last summer, earned him a nomination once again.

However, the 37-year-old’s placement raised some eyebrows, as some questioned whether he was even the top player for Argentina in 2024.

While his performances in both club and international competitions were notable, some felt that other players had a more significant impact.

Despite the debate surrounding his nomination, Messi’s influence on both the MLS and Argentina’s national team was undeniable, making his place in the top 10 an impressive feat.

FIFA the Best rankings

On Tuesday, the FIFA Best Awards ceremony was held in Qatar, with Vinicius Junior claiming The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri finished in second place, just behind Vinicius. The Manchester City midfielder had an impressive year, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Brazilian forward.

Jude Bellingham, another standout player of the year, rounded off the top three in third place.

Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal secured the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, ahead of Lionel Messi, who finished sixth.

Carvajal’s consistent displays for Real Madrid and Yamal’s breakout season with Barcelona helped them place higher than the Argentine legend.

After Messi, the rankings saw retired star Toni Kroos in seventh, followed by Erling Haaland in eighth.

Kylian Mbappe claimed ninth, with Florian Wirtz and Federico Valverde rounding out the top ten in tenth and eleventh, respectively.

What's next for Messi?

Messi, the World Cup-winning Argentina captain, is currently taking a well-deserved break following a busy MLS campaign.

While his Inter Miami side secured their first-ever Supporters' Shield title, they were eliminated early in the playoffs, ending their season sooner than expected.

Who did Lionel Messi vote for?

