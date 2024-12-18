Shatta Wale, in an interview, praised Ghanaian rapper Tinny for taking care of him when he did not have much in the early days of his career

The dancehall star recalled how Tinny used to give him money when he did not have much, noting how grateful he was to the musician

Shatta Wale referred to him as a godfather, noting that he was one of the Ghanaian artistes that helped him to survive

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has expressed gratitude to rapper Tinny for the support he received during the challenging early days of his career. The celebrated musician disclosed how Tiny played a significant role in helping him in difficult times when he had little to his name.

Shatta Wale recounted how Tinny regularly gave him money in dollars when he was struggling financially. He also shared a touching memory of when the rapper stepped in to assist him when he had welcomed his first daughter but lacked the resources to support his family. According to him, Tiny gave cash to help his baby mama.

Describing Tinny as a godfather figure, Shatta Wale expressed deep appreciation for the rapper’s generosity. According to him, Tinny was one of the few Ghanaian artistes who extended a helping hand when he needed it most.

The dancehall star also spoke of his plans to repay Tinny for his kindness.

Shatta Wale's story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

papaone said:

"Bro u need to do something for him before is too late ok God bless Tinny."

user607271658209 said:

"Tinny never mentioned it. He’s a real gee"

Victoria Tei commented:

"Shatta was staying with Tinny in Labadi those times."

Larbista said:

"Proud of you Shatta, you remember your Godfather Alest3."

Shatta Wale to perform at Vybz Kartel concert

Shatta Wale might have struggled in the early stages of his music career, but he is now a household name in Ghana and beyond.

The dancehall star was recognised by dancehall legend Vybz Kartel ahead of his concert in Jamaica, and Shatta Wale was elated.

YEN.com.gh came across a video of Vybz Kartel naming Shatta as one of the guest artistes at the concert.

