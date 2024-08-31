A video of a Ghanaian man destroying the statue of The Big Six at the Airport Roundabout has surfaced

The young man was captured in a video hitting the statues with a heavy object and pushing them down afterwards

Netizens who saw the video were displeased and criticised the man in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian man has got many people talking after a video of him vandalising the statues of The Big Six surfaced online.

It is unclear what triggered the move. However, the young man could be seen passionately destroying the statues of the former statesmen at the Airport Roundabout in Accra.

He held a heavy object in his hand and constantly struck the heads of Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, Kwame Nkrumah, J B Danquah, Obetsebi-Lamptey, and Ako-Adjei, with the object, after which he pushed them down.

Reports indicate the man was spotted destroying the statues at around 3 a.m on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Onlookers were astounded as they watched the man.

Further reports indicate that the Police night patrol team in the area rescued the statues by arresting the man.

Netizens criticise man for vandalising statues

Netizens who saw the video were displeased with the man's actions. Many in the comments section criticised him, stating there was no justification for such a move.

@Rasheed844 wrote:

"Covid vaccine effects bro."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Oh chale."

@KouphiG wrote:

"Country wey you were born inside Dey show u pepper. ehard oooh."

@AsamoahGaddafi wrote:

"I think it's a sign of something wilder about to happen in the country. We will all see what happens."

@Kobby_chale wrote:

"You're not happy in Ghana so you bring trouble to your self and cause damages?? How do we think at all sometimes??

@MichaelAck95064 wrote:

"Will he be happy in cells now?"

@six_cold wrote:

"Gyimiii, what the statue go change for ein life?"

@khalifae855 wrote:

"Police ?? The leaders are behind this so he won’t keep long there wai."

@Fearless_MD4ka wrote:

"Ah wey dem Dey watch am."

